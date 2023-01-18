The closed sign at Wahlburgers in West Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Hy-Vee has permanently closed its standalone Wahlburgers at Jordan Creek Town Center, company spokesperson Tina Potthoff said in a statement.

Driving the news: The grocery company will only be opening Wahlburgers restaurants within its grocery stores from now on, Potthoff told Axios.

Staffing challenges, combined with the "changing nature of the restaurant business" led to the closure of the Jordan Creek location. Employees were offered jobs at other stores.

Flashback: Hy-Vee opened the standalone store in 2017 and has quickly expanded the franchises since then.

In 2020, the company announced it was converting all of its Market Grille restaurants into Wahlburgers, which is owned by Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg.

There are currently 61 restaurants between Hy-Vee locations and the Mall of America.

What's next: The grocery company still plans on opening 20 new restaurants at its stores this year "making Hy-Vee the largest franchisee of Wahlburgers," Potthoff said.