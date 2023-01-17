The North American Tour Boleyn Company of "SIX." Photo: Joan Marcus/Courtesy of Des Moines Performing Arts

Despite being a mid-size city, Des Moines often draws coveted "first-run" tours of hit Broadway shows like "Hamilton" and the upcoming "SIX" and "Beetlejuice" — prompting eager theater-goers from nearby states to come to the Civic Center.

The process to get them here involves a lot of behind-the-scenes work and many flights for Jeff Chelesvig, president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts.

How it works: About every month, Chelesvig travels to New York to see shows as they open and determine which ones have the potential for longevity.

If it's a promising show, he may financially invest in it, which helps Des Moines get first dibs when it's on tour.

Between the lines: Other factors that help bookings are The Civic Center's large seating capacity (2,700 seats, which is 800 more than the largest Broadway theater) and 13,000 season ticket holders.

Des Moines is also a natural stop when tours travel from the East coast to the West. The cost to operate here is cheaper than in larger cities, Chelesvig said.

The intrigue: Chelesvig said the theater-going audience in Des Moines is smart and well-traveled, so when he's picking shows, he's never shied away from edgier ones like "Spring Awakening."

Though family-friendly shows like "The Lion King" are coming up, he said he keeps in mind that his core audience is adults

The bottom line: In 2023 his biggest competitor isn't other theater productions: "It's Netflix," he said.