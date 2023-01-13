2 hours ago - Food and Drink

West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Maxis restaurant in West Des Moines.

Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday.

Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants.

  • It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger."

What's happening: Owner Andy Mayfield has a health issue and efforts to sell the restaurant have been unsuccessful..

Yes, but: An investor showed interest in the listing Wednesday, the same day the real estate listing expired.

  • It's still possible that a new owner could step in, Agee said.

🍔 Go: Mon-Sat, 11am-8pm

  • 1311 Grand Ave., WDM
