West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years

Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday.

Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants.

It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger."

What's happening: Owner Andy Mayfield has a health issue and efforts to sell the restaurant have been unsuccessful..

Yes, but: An investor showed interest in the listing Wednesday, the same day the real estate listing expired.

It's still possible that a new owner could step in, Agee said.

🍔 Go: Mon-Sat, 11am-8pm