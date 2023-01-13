2 hours ago - Food and Drink
West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years
Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday.
Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants.
- It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger."
What's happening: Owner Andy Mayfield has a health issue and efforts to sell the restaurant have been unsuccessful..
Yes, but: An investor showed interest in the listing Wednesday, the same day the real estate listing expired.
- It's still possible that a new owner could step in, Agee said.
🍔 Go: Mon-Sat, 11am-8pm
- 1311 Grand Ave., WDM
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.