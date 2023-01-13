Saturday

🥫 A variety of Ankeny nonprofits and churches are hosting clothing and food drives at their locations from 9am to noon. Details here.

Sunday

🏠 The Jordan House in West Des Moines is hosting a free open house and book giveaway from 1pm-3pm. The historic home was a stopover for the Underground Railroad.

Monday

🍳 The YMCA is hosting a prayer breakfast at 7:30am at the Knapp Center at Drake. Tickets are available here.

🍎 Volunteers are needed to package food for Meals from the Heartland at 357 Lincoln Street in West Des Moines. Shifts are available from 9am to 4:30pm. Sign up here.

🤝 Community Youth Concepts is hosting several MLK Jr. Day service projects from 1pm-4pm at King Elementary in Des Moines. Sign up here.

💻 The Iowa Department of Human Rights is hosting a virtual MLK event at 10:45 am. Watch on the group's page here.

🎉 West Des Moines is hosting an MLK Day Celebration Event, including keynote remarks by Dau Jok, WDM school's DEI executive director. 4:30pm-6pm at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

📚 The Ankeny library is hosting an MLK vigil at 5pm.