The Iowa Board of Education approved an application Thursday for the state's first charter school run by an out-of-state organization.

Horizon Science Academy in Des Moines will work with Concept Schools, an Illinois-based charter management group that runs 31 other schools in the Midwest.

Why it matters: Local Des Moines leaders who are helping start the charter argue there's a need for its services, which school officials say will provide smaller, targeted classrooms for Des Moines youth.

They hope to open Horizon at the former location of Franklin Junior High School.

How it works: The school is STEM-focused and while anyone within the Des Moines school district's boundaries can apply, the primary demographic is expected to be lower-income, non-white students, according to the group's application.

There is no tuition requirement and students will have longer school days and a year-round calendar.

Projections show 200 students will attend at first and only K-3rd grade will be offered initially. Officials say it could grow to 650 students and offer K-12th grade by fall 2032.

To recruit teachers, the school plans on offering teachers a starting salary that's $5K more than what's offered to first-year teachers in DMPS.

Zoom in: Horizon Science Academy is backed by several prominent Des Moines business leaders, including founders Roger Brooks and Sunnie Richer.

The board also includes Christine Hensley, a former city councilperson.

Of note: Concept Schools has been under scrutiny for its ties to a controversial Turkish religious scholar, Fethullah Gulen, reports CBS News.

Gulen, a Muslim cleric, who lives in exile in Pennsylvania, is accused by the Turkish government of organizing a 2016 coup that killed 250 people.

A spokesperson for the group told Iowa Public Radio there is no direct relationship with Gulen.

What we're watching: Staff at the Iowa Department of Education reported the state's two other charter schools that formed in 2021 are struggling financially from lack of enrollment — bringing up questions about charter schools' viability.

The big picture: The board's approval comes as Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican lawmakers make a heavy push for "school choice."

What's next: The state approved a five-year contract and Horizon plans to open its doors this fall.