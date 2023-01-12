DART to launch on-demand rides in Des Moines' 50314 ZIP code
DART will launch an on-demand ride service for residents in Des Moines' 50314 ZIP code in June, spokesperson Erin Hockman told Axios Wednesday.
Why it matters: Program sponsors believe it can help lift families out of poverty.
- The area has the lowest median household income in DART's metro region, Hockman said.
Catch up fast: Almost all 1,200 low-income residents who took part in a 2019 and 2020 survey identified transportation as a problem.
- On-demand scheduling was the preferred solution.
What's happening: "DART on Demand River Bend" is a pilot program that will work much like DART's Ankeny On Demand service.
- Rides will be offered via an app and can be booked a week in advance.
The intrigue: The River Bend project costs about $200,000 a year and is entirely paid for with grants from groups like the Principal Financial Group Foundation, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.
- The on-demand service will be evaluated after a year , Hockman said.
Of note: A similar service will also be added to West Des Moines in June.
- That program is considered cost-neutral due to changes to other routes, Hockman said.
What's next: DART is collecting input on service changes, including hours of operation.
- Forest Avenue Library in DSM, today, from 3-5pm.
- Virtually, Jan. 17, at noon
- West Des Moines Library Jan. 18, starting at 5:30pm
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.