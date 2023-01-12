DART's On-Demand service generally includes smaller buses than those on regular routes. Screenshot of DART video via YouTube

DART will launch an on-demand ride service for residents in Des Moines' 50314 ZIP code in June, spokesperson Erin Hockman told Axios Wednesday.

Why it matters: Program sponsors believe it can help lift families out of poverty.

The area has the lowest median household income in DART's metro region, Hockman said.

Catch up fast: Almost all 1,200 low-income residents who took part in a 2019 and 2020 survey identified transportation as a problem.

On-demand scheduling was the preferred solution.

What's happening: "DART on Demand River Bend" is a pilot program that will work much like DART's Ankeny On Demand service.

Rides will be offered via an app and can be booked a week in advance.

The intrigue: The River Bend project costs about $200,000 a year and is entirely paid for with grants from groups like the Principal Financial Group Foundation, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

The on-demand service will be evaluated after a year , Hockman said.

Of note: A similar service will also be added to West Des Moines in June.

That program is considered cost-neutral due to changes to other routes, Hockman said.

What's next: DART is collecting input on service changes, including hours of operation.

Forest Avenue Library in DSM, today, from 3-5pm.

Virtually, Jan. 17, at noon

West Des Moines Library Jan. 18, starting at 5:30pm