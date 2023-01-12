A bald eagle seen this year at Des Moines' Scott Street Bridge. Photo courtesy of Eric Burson

As winter makes its way through Des Moines, so do the bald eagles who forage for fish along the Des Moines River.

Driving the news: Every winter, bald eagles congregate in the Des Moines area to hunt before they hunker down to nest in February.

Right now, we're in peak eagle-watching season.

Where to find them: Because the frigid temperatures are freezing waterways, high concentrations of the birds are gathering around open water.

The SE 6th Street Bridge is a popular spot, as is the Scott Street Bridge. Both have parking available near them.

But act fast: Once nesting season starts, it will be harder to gander at our feathered friends.