23 mins ago - News
5 things to know about the Iowan on Zach's season of "The Bachelor"
Iowa's own Mercedes Northup will grace TVs across America when the newest season of "The Bachelor" kicks off on ABC on Jan. 23.
What’s happening: She’s one of 30 women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart.
- You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel’s season of "The Bachelorette."
What we know: Northup is a 24-year-old nonprofit case manager, according to her profile on the show's website.
- Her hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair.
- She's juggling four different jobs.
- She loves to drive around blasting country music.
- She prefers ordering in over cooking. (Same.)
