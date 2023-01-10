Iowa's own Mercedes Northup will grace TVs across America when the newest season of "The Bachelor" kicks off on ABC on Jan. 23.

What’s happening: She’s one of 30 women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart.

You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel’s season of "The Bachelorette."

What we know: Northup is a 24-year-old nonprofit case manager, according to her profile on the show's website.