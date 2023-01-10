Des Moines' tall grass isn't the county weed commissioner's problem anymore

Des Moines will no longer receive no-cost service from the Polk County weed commissioner, city officials informed council members Monday.

Why it matters: It’s currently unknown how DSM will handle hundreds of annual complaints about tall grass.

95% of the county's 1,700 tall grass complaints last year came from DSM, Chris Johansen, neighborhood services director, told the council.

Catch up quick: The weed commissioner is part of the county’s government tasked with identifying and eliminating noxious weeds.

Polk’s commissioner has for decades also responded to tall grass complaints made to city governments, even though it is not required to do so under Iowa law.

What’s happening: Starting this year, tall grass complaints made in incorporated areas will be the responsibility of that city, weed commissioner Bret Vandelune tells Axios.

It means Polk County will need to hire fewer seasonal workers and can focus instead on roadway projects, repairs and maintenance.

What to expect: City staffers will recommend grass policies for the council to consider and seek bids from mowing service companies in coming weeks.