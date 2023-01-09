Des Moines plans a new downtown recreational trail

Data: Iowa Department of Transportation, City of Des Moines; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The west side of downtown Des Moines' Riverwalk will connect with the Inter-Urban and Neal Smith trail systems under a plan that goes before the city council tonight.

Why it matters: The project will connect some of the metro's most densely populated areas with hundreds of miles of other recreational trail systems.

What's happening: The council will vote on an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the first $1.5 million phase of the Central Place Levee Trail.

The first 1.6-mile phase would connect Rotary Riverwalk Park to the intersection of Franklin and Second Avenues.

It would be paid via city, state and federal allocations with construction in 2024.

Zoom in: A second phase would run several miles further north, connecting the River Bend, Chautauqua Park and Prospect Park areas with multiple central Iowa trails.