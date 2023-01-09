Des Moines plans a new downtown recreational trail
The west side of downtown Des Moines' Riverwalk will connect with the Inter-Urban and Neal Smith trail systems under a plan that goes before the city council tonight.
Why it matters: The project will connect some of the metro's most densely populated areas with hundreds of miles of other recreational trail systems.
What's happening: The council will vote on an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the first $1.5 million phase of the Central Place Levee Trail.
- The first 1.6-mile phase would connect Rotary Riverwalk Park to the intersection of Franklin and Second Avenues.
- It would be paid via city, state and federal allocations with construction in 2024.
Zoom in: A second phase would run several miles further north, connecting the River Bend, Chautauqua Park and Prospect Park areas with multiple central Iowa trails.
- The timing and cost of the second phase haven't been determined, DSM Parks and Recreation director Pen Page told Axios.
- View DSM Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s interactive trail map.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.