Des Moines police confiscate record number of guns in 2022

Des Moines police confiscated a record 780 guns in 2022.

That topped the department's previous three-year average of 640, Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.

Why it matters: Weapons are generally confiscated as evidence and reflect the level of gun-related violence in a community, Parizek said.

By the numbers: There were 22 homicides in DSM in 2022 — 19 involved guns. In 2021, there were 14 homicides.

There were, on average, 18 in DSM between 2017 and 2021.

Zoom in: DSM's increase is believed to be linked to the overall prevalence of guns and a growing mindset to carry them.

Police have not drastically altered confiscation tactics in recent years, Parizek said.

The big picture: The U.S. has over 120 firearms per 100 residents, more than anywhere else in the world, Bloomberg reports.

Law enforcement agencies in some of the country's largest cities reported record or near-record high numbers of firearm seizures in recent years, according to a CNN report published last year.

In mid-December, U.S. Transportation Security Administration officials announced that the agency intercepted a record number of firearms at airports — more than 6,300 — and nearly 90% were loaded.

Meanwhile, voters in November overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the state's constitution making Iowa's gun rights guarantees among the most extensive in the nation.