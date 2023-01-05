Hy-Vee ditches two CEO structure and returns to one
Several months after Hy-Vee officials announced the company would be led by two CEOs, it's reverting back to one again.
What's happening: Jeremy Gosch will be the grocery company's sole CEO, while Aaron Wiese, who was previously named a CEO last August, steps into a "president" role instead.
Why it matters: The West Des Moines-based company this year faced economic challenges and public hardships after former CEO Randy Edeker laid off hundreds of people and then criticized them in an internal video.
- Edeker announced last July that he was stepping down as CEO, but he remains Hy-Vee's executive chairman of its board.
State of play: The new leadership changes were announced during Hy-Vee's stockholder's meeting in late December.
- The change was prompted to create more "areas of focus" in the company's leadership team, said Tina Potthoff, spokesperson for Hy-Vee.
Zoom in: As president, Wiese will oversee Hy-Vee's health care services, pharmacy locations, and technology. He will also be in charge of the company's newest subsidiary, Hy-Vee Healthcare, LLC.
- Hy-Vee Executive Donna Tweeten, was also named a president.
- Both will report to Gosch, who was also named the vice chairman of Hy-Vee's board of directors.
