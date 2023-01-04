Black Cat Ice Cream, known for its kooky, award-winning ice cream flavors, is back at it again with a new creation — ice cream nuggets.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, the store started selling six-packs of its mind-boggling ice cream, which comes with a choice of three different sauces.

What's in it: The inside is vanilla bean ice cream surrounded by white chocolate and "breaded" with Cap'n Crunch cereal.

Choose between a strawberry habanero, fudge or cookie butter sauce.

Our thought bubble: These were super fun to eat, tasted good and the price point felt right. The golden cereal crust on the outside really made the dessert pop and who doesn't like a strange new dish to eat.

Where to find it: Black Cat Ice Cream, 2511 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines