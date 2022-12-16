The end of the year is approaching and if you're looking for ways to say goodbye to 2022, we've got you covered.

Family-friendly events:

🧪 You don't have to wait until midnight for a ball drop. The Science Center of Iowa is holding its annual "noon year's eve" from 9am to 2pm with a ball drop at 12pm. Tickets are $11.

🎻 Enjoy some of your favorites like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald at the Des Moines Symphony. Frank & The Great Ladies of Song are performing starting at 8pm. Tickets start at $40.

The glitz and the glam :

🔔 The Silver Bell Soiree features live music by The Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, cocktails, dancing and a balloon drop. Proceeds benefit Dorothy's House. ($100)

🥂 The Republic on Grand is offering multiple NYE options, including a buffet dinner, champagne and a hotel room. Price starts at $20.

Dance into 2023

🏳️‍🌈 The Garden is holding a 90's party with no cover. Drag show at 10pm and tables are available to reserve.

🎹 Party at Wooly's with Pianopalooza starts at 9pm. Tickets are $17+.