The Family Leader's proposed rural campus faces a zoning hurdle

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of a proposed development.

The Family Leader's zoning application names its proposal as the “Fields of Harvest” project. Rendering: William J. Ludwig & Associates via Polk County Zoning Commission

The Family Leader would buy a former 79-acre agri-tourism site near Bondurant and develop it into "destination office and event venue," under a rezoning request filed recently by CEO Bob Vander Plaats.

  • The group has an option to buy the former Geisler Farms, a longtime pumpkin patch and corn maze that closed last year.
  • Vander Plaats is asking the county to rezone just over 21 acres of the property to allow for the development.

Of note: Vander Plaats' zoning application doesn't provide a project timeline or cost estimate. He nor his staff responded to Axios' requests for comment Tuesday.

Why it matters: The project would alter the development of a rural area of the county.

  • It also reflects the growth of the politically influential — and sometimes controversial — Urbandale-based religious advocacy group.

Catch up fast: The Family Leader defends "traditional moral principles" while opposing public policies that "encourage" activities like homosexuality and "transgenderism."

  • They also sponsor summits featuring conservative Christian politicians.
  • And Vander Plaats, a former candidate for governor, helped lead a successful campaign in 2010 to oust Iowa Supreme Court justices following a decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

What's happening: Growth.

  • The group's annual revenue climbed in the last four years from about $1.1 million to $2.7 million in the federal fiscal year that ended in September 2021, according to its tax filings.

Zoom in: The Family Leader would maintain the perception of the venue being a local agricultural property through construction of a silo-type structure and a homestead-like facility.

  • An outdoor amphitheater would be adjacent to a proposed 2.5-acre pond and trails.
  • A bed & breakfast component could be a part of the project.

What they're saying: The Polk County Zoning Commission recommended the request be denied, saying the plan is "fundamentally incompatible" with future land use goals related to the protection of farmland.

  • The area also lacks adequate water, sewer and roads to support the development, the commission concluded.

Yes, but: Daily traffic for the development should be under 50, according to the zoning request.

  • And the application argues that both Ankeny and Bondurant anticipate more intensive development in the general area.

What's next: Polk County Supervisors will discuss the project at a special meeting this morning.

  • A hearing on the zoning request is set for Jan. 10.
A drawing of a proposed development.
The project would include a "machine shed meeting venue," a board room and about 200 parking spaces. Drawing: William J. Ludwig & Associates via Polk County Zoning Commission
