The Family Leader's proposed rural campus faces a zoning hurdle
The Family Leader would buy a former 79-acre agri-tourism site near Bondurant and develop it into "destination office and event venue," under a rezoning request filed recently by CEO Bob Vander Plaats.
- The group has an option to buy the former Geisler Farms, a longtime pumpkin patch and corn maze that closed last year.
- Vander Plaats is asking the county to rezone just over 21 acres of the property to allow for the development.
Of note: Vander Plaats' zoning application doesn't provide a project timeline or cost estimate. He nor his staff responded to Axios' requests for comment Tuesday.
Why it matters: The project would alter the development of a rural area of the county.
- It also reflects the growth of the politically influential — and sometimes controversial — Urbandale-based religious advocacy group.
Catch up fast: The Family Leader defends "traditional moral principles" while opposing public policies that "encourage" activities like homosexuality and "transgenderism."
- They also sponsor summits featuring conservative Christian politicians.
- And Vander Plaats, a former candidate for governor, helped lead a successful campaign in 2010 to oust Iowa Supreme Court justices following a decision to legalize same-sex marriage.
What's happening: Growth.
- The group's annual revenue climbed in the last four years from about $1.1 million to $2.7 million in the federal fiscal year that ended in September 2021, according to its tax filings.
Zoom in: The Family Leader would maintain the perception of the venue being a local agricultural property through construction of a silo-type structure and a homestead-like facility.
- An outdoor amphitheater would be adjacent to a proposed 2.5-acre pond and trails.
- A bed & breakfast component could be a part of the project.
What they're saying: The Polk County Zoning Commission recommended the request be denied, saying the plan is "fundamentally incompatible" with future land use goals related to the protection of farmland.
- The area also lacks adequate water, sewer and roads to support the development, the commission concluded.
Yes, but: Daily traffic for the development should be under 50, according to the zoning request.
- And the application argues that both Ankeny and Bondurant anticipate more intensive development in the general area.
What's next: Polk County Supervisors will discuss the project at a special meeting this morning.
- A hearing on the zoning request is set for Jan. 10.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.