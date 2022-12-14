The Family Leader's proposed rural campus faces a zoning hurdle

The Family Leader's zoning application names its proposal as the “Fields of Harvest” project. Rendering: William J. Ludwig & Associates via Polk County Zoning Commission

The Family Leader would buy a former 79-acre agri-tourism site near Bondurant and develop it into "destination office and event venue," under a rezoning request filed recently by CEO Bob Vander Plaats.

The group has an option to buy the former Geisler Farms, a longtime pumpkin patch and corn maze that closed last year.

Vander Plaats is asking the county to rezone just over 21 acres of the property to allow for the development.

Of note: Vander Plaats' zoning application doesn't provide a project timeline or cost estimate. He nor his staff responded to Axios' requests for comment Tuesday.

Why it matters: The project would alter the development of a rural area of the county.

It also reflects the growth of the politically influential — and sometimes controversial — Urbandale-based religious advocacy group.

Catch up fast: The Family Leader defends "traditional moral principles" while opposing public policies that "encourage" activities like homosexuality and "transgenderism."

They also sponsor summits featuring conservative Christian politicians.

And Vander Plaats, a former candidate for governor, helped lead a successful campaign in 2010 to oust Iowa Supreme Court justices following a decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

What's happening: Growth.

The group's annual revenue climbed in the last four years from about $1.1 million to $2.7 million in the federal fiscal year that ended in September 2021, according to its tax filings.

Zoom in: The Family Leader would maintain the perception of the venue being a local agricultural property through construction of a silo-type structure and a homestead-like facility.

An outdoor amphitheater would be adjacent to a proposed 2.5-acre pond and trails.

A bed & breakfast component could be a part of the project.

What they're saying: The Polk County Zoning Commission recommended the request be denied, saying the plan is "fundamentally incompatible" with future land use goals related to the protection of farmland.

The area also lacks adequate water, sewer and roads to support the development, the commission concluded.

Yes, but: Daily traffic for the development should be under 50, according to the zoning request.

And the application argues that both Ankeny and Bondurant anticipate more intensive development in the general area.

What's next: Polk County Supervisors will discuss the project at a special meeting this morning.

A hearing on the zoning request is set for Jan. 10.