Fortune Feimster got 'iced' by Des Moines' 'Linda'
Axios Des Moines recently asked readers in help finding 'Linda.'
- Comedian Fortune Feimster named Linda in her latest Netflix special as the reason Des Moines was the only city she was nervous to return to.
Catch up fast: A "hammered" crowd pressured Feimster to chug a bottle of Smirnoff Ice, a move known as getting "iced."
- Linda — described as an older woman with spiked hair, leather vest "and a worn face like she has seen some s—" — was the instigator.
State of play: Reader Dylan Lampe responded and provided us with video of the 2014 iced "incident" at The Venue on DSM's Court Avenue.
- Lampe believes his friends were the ruckus makers but he's uncertain who among them was 'Linda.'
Driving the news: Feimster gave us a call soon after we emailed her the video.
- Linda is a name Feimster gave to the iced instigator and the incident was one of the craziest things to happen to her onstage, she said.
Of note: Feimster has returned to DSM since 2014 and is currently on tour.
- A DSM show in 2023 is possible, depending on upcoming projects.
⬇️ Watch Feimster get iced
- Warning: There is some comedian-style language.
