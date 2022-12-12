Fortune Feimster got 'iced' by Des Moines' 'Linda'

Fortune Feimster getting 'iced' during a 2014 show in Des Moines. Video screen grab courtesy of Dylan Lampe

Axios Des Moines recently asked readers in help finding 'Linda.'

Comedian Fortune Feimster named Linda in her latest Netflix special as the reason Des Moines was the only city she was nervous to return to.

Catch up fast: A "hammered" crowd pressured Feimster to chug a bottle of Smirnoff Ice, a move known as getting "iced."

Linda — described as an older woman with spiked hair, leather vest "and a worn face like she has seen some s—" — was the instigator.

State of play: Reader Dylan Lampe responded and provided us with video of the 2014 iced "incident" at The Venue on DSM's Court Avenue.

Lampe believes his friends were the ruckus makers but he's uncertain who among them was 'Linda.'

Driving the news: Feimster gave us a call soon after we emailed her the video.

Linda is a name Feimster gave to the iced instigator and the incident was one of the craziest things to happen to her onstage, she said.

Of note: Feimster has returned to DSM since 2014 and is currently on tour.

A DSM show in 2023 is possible, depending on upcoming projects.

⬇️ Watch Feimster get iced