17 mins ago - News

Fortune Feimster got 'iced' by Des Moines' 'Linda'

Jason Clayworth

Fortune Feimster getting 'iced' during a 2014 show in Des Moines. Video screen grab courtesy of Dylan Lampe

Axios Des Moines recently asked readers in help finding 'Linda.'

Catch up fast: A "hammered" crowd pressured Feimster to chug a bottle of Smirnoff Ice, a move known as getting "iced."

  • Linda — described as an older woman with spiked hair, leather vest "and a worn face like she has seen some s—" — was the instigator.

State of play: Reader Dylan Lampe responded and provided us with video of the 2014 iced "incident" at The Venue on DSM's Court Avenue.

  • Lampe believes his friends were the ruckus makers but he's uncertain who among them was 'Linda.'

Driving the news: Feimster gave us a call soon after we emailed her the video.

  • Linda is a name Feimster gave to the iced instigator and the incident was one of the craziest things to happen to her onstage, she said.

Of note: Feimster has returned to DSM since 2014 and is currently on tour.

  • A DSM show in 2023 is possible, depending on upcoming projects.

⬇️ Watch Feimster get iced

  • Warning: There is some comedian-style language.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more