Cedar Rapids listed as top destination for immigrants' second move

Linh Ta
Top 25 larger metros where immigrants make their “second move” to. Data: The George W. Bush Institute; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Immigrants who are already living in the United States are choosing more affordable metros for their "second move."

A new report by the Bush Institute lists Cedar Rapids as one of the best places for them to go.

  • The living standards for immigrants in Cedar Rapids are comparable to the country's 25 largest metros, according to the report.

Why it matters: In recent decades, immigrants in the U.S. have increasingly chosen to live in smaller cities and more suburban areas — spreading demographic and social change across the country, writes Axios' Stef Kight.

  • Immigration into the U.S. is critical for population and economic growth — and will be more so as the population continues to age.

Driving the news: Newly-arrived immigrants are initially choosing larger metros to live in, but during their secondary moves, they are going to cities with more affordable housing and "growth-friendly" tax policies, according to the report.

Zoom in: In 2018, Cedar Rapids created a "Welcoming Cedar Rapids" action plan focused on attracting international workers and providing funding support for their education and entrepreneurial goals.

  • Between 2010-20, Cedar Rapids' immigrant population grew by 66%, according to the report.
  • The city (population approximately 137,000), along with Sioux Falls, are the best smaller metros for "productivity" — meaning earning levels in comparison to education attainment, according to the report.

The bottom line: Cities like New York and Miami are increasingly losing immigrant populations.

  • The study argues state and local governments should adopt policies that are more welcoming toward immigrants.
