Run GenZ takes credit for helping keep Iowa a deep red state

Run GenZ, a group that launched in Des Moines in 2020, recruited more than 100 young Republicans to run for political office in the last election cycle, co-founder and State Rep. Joe Mitchell tells Axios.

Why it matters: It could help churn out younger conservative voters — a demographic that’s long eluded the Republican party.

Nationwide, young voters are credited for staving off a Republican wave.

But Iowa Republicans overwhelmingly prevailed and Mitchell contends his group contributed.

State of play: The GOP won each congressional race in Iowa, all but one statewide elected office and added seats to their majorities in the state's House and Senate.

By the numbers: Iowa's general election statistics won't be available until January, but in this year's primary, 54% of voters under 34 were registered as Democrats while 45% were Republican.

That compares to 76% Democrats and 24% Republicans in the 2018 primary.

Nationally, voters who were 29 or younger favored Democrats by a 62% to 35% margin in the midterm election, according to day-after estimates from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

The big picture: Both parties recognize a need to mentor and recruit young people to run for office, with Democrats launching Run For Something in 2017.

It takes credit for helping to elect hundreds of young Democrats in the U.S. although the group's online map doesn’t show any recent candidates from Iowa.

The other side: Iowa Democrats are not necessarily focused on recruiting Generation Z candidates to run for office because they don't need to, House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst, told Axios.

The GOP's stands against abortion, legal marijuana and transgender rights turns young voters off in ways that groups like Mitchell's can never keep up with, Konfrst said.

Of note: Mitchell, at 21, became one of the youngest state representatives in Iowa history after he was elected in 2018.

But he lost his primary in June after coming under attack for his support of LGBTQ rights.

What's next: He plans to continue to help build Run GenZ with the help of former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who is an advisory board chairperson for the group.