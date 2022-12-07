Meet Des Moines' newest (and cutest) mascot

A few weeks ago, we asked you what Des Moines' mascot should be and promised our favorite answer would be brought to life.

Driving the news: There were a lot of strong contenders.

While many of you suggested a raccoon in honor of Raccoon River, we chose this particular one.

"An adventurous, active raccoon in overalls or wearing a seed corn hat (Iowa ag connection), with Vans sneakers (skate park), wearing a Raygun/Bozz shirt (it’s like city required), probably riding a bike (trail system) all while waving a Des Moines flag with a Busch Light in hand... or maybe a corn dog (state fair)."

Honorable mentions:

"A road construction worker in a yellow vest, hard hat, holding a stop/ slow sign on a pole. Or better, a pothole."

"Beer Bridge Man.... Imagine a beer stein tilted at the perfect angle for a sip. The stein handle is a bridge... maybe there are two handles (arms?), maybe four, because we're bridge rich baby. We're also the capital of a state with 115 breweries so..."

"A Monk.....we are 'The Monks' literally!”

Of note: The RAYGUN shirt the raccoon is wearing can also be purchased for your own body.

What's next: We don't know, but it is super cute! Should we make stickers? Shirts? Send us your name suggestions.