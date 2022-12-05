42 mins ago - News
Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.
- He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.
Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.
Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.
- He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.