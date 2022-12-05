42 mins ago - News

Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement

Jason Clayworth
A screenshot of the Polk County Sheriff's facebook page.

Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider posted photos of himself and noted his leg injury on Facebook in November 2019. Screenshot via Kevin Schneider for Sheriff

Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.

  • He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.

Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.

Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.

  • He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
