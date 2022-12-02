51 mins ago - Food and Drink
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant opening soon
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant is preparing to open its doors in Clive on Dec. 5.
Driving the news: The Illinois-based chain is opening its first Iowa location in the former Granite City location.
- The restaurant's goal is to bring a taste of Napa, Calif. to the Midwest by focusing heavily on its wines, including tastings, pairings with each dish and a monthly wine club.
Menu: It's a broad range of steakhouse-esque entrees, such as pretzel-crusted pork chops ($32.99), pan-roasted mahi mahi ($31.99) and baked parmesan shrimp scampi ($24.99).
- The menu also features gluten-free options.
First bite: The food is solid, but what stood out was the dining experience.
- The restaurant leans heavily on making visits feel special, such as bringing out a giant decanter for red wines and offering themed dinners throughout the year.
Where to find it: 10am-9pm, Sun.-Thurs.; 10am-10pm, Fri-Sat.; 12801 University Ave.
