Hip-hop controversy leads to a Des Moines resignation

A Parks Area Foundation board member who helped schedule lineups for a free Des Moines summer music series resigned earlier this year after a disagreement about hip-hop performances.

Why it matters: Hip-hop's roots and prevalence lies within African American communities.

The genre's absence at Rendezvous on Riverview (RoR) ignores the culture and identity of a large portion of the community, Tanner Briggs Faaborg, who is white, argued just before his March 7 resignation from the board.

Driving the news: Last month, Briggs Faaborg provided a two-page statement about his experience to the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition with a note to "feel free to distribute as you see fit."

The letter details how he wanted to bring local hip-hop artist B.Well to RoR, which resulted in a heated exchange.

He wrote that he was asked by some of the foundation's board members to resign shortly afterward and he obliged.

Of note: B.Well performed this year with the Des Moines Symphony at Yankee Doodle Pops and is scheduled to perform at the free community concert again next year.

The other side: There was discussion about a 2021 musical act — who was not B.Well — that used obscenities and disparaged police, Councilperson Linda Westergaard and Supervisor Tom Hockensmith told Axios Tuesday.

Foundation members were discussing its contractual agreement with DSM to provide "family friendly" entertainment at Riverview.

They contend that Briggs Faaborg refused to acknowledge their concerns.

State of play: Briggs Faaborg told Axios Tuesday that he has no hidden agenda other than to bring attention to the issue and help diversify future lineups.