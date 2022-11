Des Moines 2022 Black Friday and small business shopping

2 hours ago - Things to Do

Friday

๐Ÿ› Outlets of Des Moines is giving away free swag bags to the first 300 people who show up in line at the food pavilion. Gift cards range from $5 to $50with one person receiving $250. Starts at 8am.

๐ŸŽ„ Holiday Hullabaloo starts at Horizon Event Center and runs every weekend through the rest of the year. Decorate cookies, play mini golf and drink at an ice bar. Tickets are $20 and benefit Dorothy's House.

๐Ÿธ AC Hotels is holding a Sip & Shop with small business pop-ups. 5pm-8pm.

Saturday

๐Ÿ‘ฆ "Entirely Kids Day" is a free family-friendly day at the Des Moines Art Center with a museum hunt, clay sculpting, fingerprint portraits and a showing of "Inside Out." 11am-3pm.

โ˜ƒ๏ธ Stop by Valley Junction's district office for a free shopping bag and goodies before shopping on Small Business Saturday. 10am-10pm.

โ„๏ธ Mainframe Studios is hosting a holiday market for Small Business Saturday. First 30 people get free grab bags. 1pm-5pm.

๐Ÿงถ Brightside Aleworks is hosting an indoor craft market starting at 10am.

Sunday

๐Ÿšถโ€โ™€Join Pollinate Ritual for a hike through Greenwood Park. Starts at 11am.

๐Ÿš— Lutheran Church of Hope is hosting a free, Christmas drive-thru. Non-perishable food donations are requested. 6-9pm.