Des Moines 2022 Black Friday and small business shopping
Friday
🛍 Outlets of Des Moines is giving away free swag bags to the first 300 people who show up in line at the food pavilion. Gift cards range from $5 to $50with one person receiving $250. Starts at 8am.
🎄 Holiday Hullabaloo starts at Horizon Event Center and runs every weekend through the rest of the year. Decorate cookies, play mini golf and drink at an ice bar. Tickets are $20 and benefit Dorothy's House.
🍸 AC Hotels is holding a Sip & Shop with small business pop-ups. 5pm-8pm.
Saturday
👦 "Entirely Kids Day" is a free family-friendly day at the Des Moines Art Center with a museum hunt, clay sculpting, fingerprint portraits and a showing of "Inside Out." 11am-3pm.
☃️ Stop by Valley Junction's district office for a free shopping bag and goodies before shopping on Small Business Saturday. 10am-10pm.
❄️ Mainframe Studios is hosting a holiday market for Small Business Saturday. First 30 people get free grab bags. 1pm-5pm.
🧶 Brightside Aleworks is hosting an indoor craft market starting at 10am.
Sunday
🚶♀Join Pollinate Ritual for a hike through Greenwood Park. Starts at 11am.
🚗 Lutheran Church of Hope is hosting a free, Christmas drive-thru. Non-perishable food donations are requested. 6-9pm.
