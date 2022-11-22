1 hour ago - Things to Do
Play some Iowa Bingo this Thanksgiving
If you're looking for something to do on Thanksgiving Day, give our Iowa 2022 Bingo Card a shot!
Why it matters: Sitting around all day is boring. Have some fun while observing the weird nuances of a Midwest holiday gathering!
How it works: Get a unique Bingo card by refreshing this page and share it around with your friends.
- You can screenshot your card or mark it right on the web page.
