1 hour ago - Things to Do

Play some Iowa Bingo this Thanksgiving

Linh Ta
Graphic: Axios Visuals
Graphic: Axios Visuals

If you're looking for something to do on Thanksgiving Day, give our Iowa 2022 Bingo Card a shot!

Why it matters: Sitting around all day is boring. Have some fun while observing the weird nuances of a Midwest holiday gathering!

How it works: Get a unique Bingo card by refreshing this page and share it around with your friends.

  • You can screenshot your card or mark it right on the web page.
