New Korean BBQ restaurant opening soon in Des Moines

Pork belly and steak on the grill at DZÔ Korean BBQ off Ingersoll Avenue. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

My number one complaint about Des Moines' food scene has been the lack of Korean BBQ.

Yes, but: I can't complain for much longer because DZÔ Korean BBQ is getting ready to open its doors soon in the Ingersoll neighborhood.

How it works: You're seated at a table with a grill in the middle that's used for cooking the meat yourself.

You can choose your own meat or select a pre-picked combo depending on your party size.

My experience: I went to the restaurant's soft opening last Saturday with three friends and ordered the "Z Combo," which includes kalbi, boneless short rib, pork belly, filet mignon and a ribeye for $110.

The combo also comes with "banchan," little vegetable side dishes like kimchi, pickled radish and bean sprouts.

First bite: The experience was everything that I hoped for. My favorite meats were the crispy and fatty pork belly and the sweet, marinated short rib.

Staff was on hand to explain how to do everything and the dining experience was just overall fun.

Of note: It took about two hours for me and my friends to cook and eat everything.

What's next: Expect the restaurant to open to the public in December.