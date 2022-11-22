New Korean BBQ restaurant opening soon in Des Moines
My number one complaint about Des Moines' food scene has been the lack of Korean BBQ.
Yes, but: I can't complain for much longer because DZÔ Korean BBQ is getting ready to open its doors soon in the Ingersoll neighborhood.
How it works: You're seated at a table with a grill in the middle that's used for cooking the meat yourself.
- You can choose your own meat or select a pre-picked combo depending on your party size.
My experience: I went to the restaurant's soft opening last Saturday with three friends and ordered the "Z Combo," which includes kalbi, boneless short rib, pork belly, filet mignon and a ribeye for $110.
- The combo also comes with "banchan," little vegetable side dishes like kimchi, pickled radish and bean sprouts.
First bite: The experience was everything that I hoped for. My favorite meats were the crispy and fatty pork belly and the sweet, marinated short rib.
- Staff was on hand to explain how to do everything and the dining experience was just overall fun.
Of note: It took about two hours for me and my friends to cook and eat everything.
What's next: Expect the restaurant to open to the public in December.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.