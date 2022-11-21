A regional transportation group has indefinitely tabled a vote on whether to recommend a bicycle safety ordinance to Des Moines area governments.

Concerns about possible legislative pushback and metro opposition put the plan on pause last month.

Why it matters: Central Iowa's network of recreational trails is growing.

Enhanced safety ordinances can save lives, advocates behind the model ordinance contend.

Catch up fast: The recommendations were developed over the last year through the Central Iowa Bicycle and Pedestrian Roundtable.

For example, state law requires motorists to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. The ordinance would include bikes.

Law enforcement would also have more flexibility to issue 72-hour fix-it notices rather than to fine bikers for light or reflector violations.

The group's members work with multiple central Iowa transportation groups, including the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Zoom in: The model ordinance is intended to help local governments regulate non-vehicular travel in areas of the law where there is limited state or federal regulation.

If adopted, it would make it easier to enforce safe-passing or distance laws and more clearly define technologies like E-bikes that have developed in recent years.

What they're saying: State lawmakers could view the ordinance as an overreach and take steps to block it, West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble warned MPO members in a meeting last month.

And if some local communities decline to pass the ordinance, it could leave a patchwork of unequal rules throughout the metro, Trimble said before the MPO agreed to table the plan.

State of play: The ordinance is effectively in a "wait and see position" to determine if state level changes can be made, Gunnar Olson, a spokesperson for the MPO told Axios last week.

The policy could be resurrected but there's currently no timeline for that to happen, Olson said.

Of note: MPO recommendations are generally considered to be a regional best practice.