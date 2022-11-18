Pints by Beth opening ice cream shop in Highland Park

Peppermint stick ice cream (left) and cookies and cream (right) made by Pints by Beth. Photos courtesy of Pints by Beth

A new ice cream shop is opening in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Driving the news: Des Moines native Beth Mensing is moving her pop-up business, "Pints by Beth" into a permanent space at 523 Euclid Avenue.

The shop, which is slated to open next spring, will have a '70s diner aesthetic and feature Mensing's small-batch flavors like salted caramel and oatmeal cookie chunk.

How it started: Mensing's grandmother would make her own ice cream every Sunday in the summer. She'd use Anderson Erickson products for the base and stir in toppings like Oreos, which is Mensing's favorite to make today.

After her grandmother passed away, she started making ice cream in her KitchenAid mixer for her grandfather and learned to love the craft of it.

She eventually started selling it and collaborated with businesses, like Peace Tree Brewing where she made a Blonde Fatale ice cream.

What they're saying: "We all have that kind of shared experience of eating ice cream and it dripping down your shirt or getting it all over your face," Mensing said. "It's a fun food."

What's next: While customers wait for Mensing to renovate the space, people can purchase her ice cream online.