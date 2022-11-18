This crosswalk at Brody Middle School is among those that would be upgraded under a plan that goes before the DSM City Council Monday. It was also the answer to the latest " Where's Jason " question. Axios reader Amanda Brown won yesteday's contest. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Crosswalks at four schools will be upgraded with HAWK signals under a $600,000 plan that goes before the Des Moines City Council Monday.

They are flashing light systems that alert motorists when pedestrians are about to cross.

They'll be located at River Woods Elementary as well as at Harding, Merrill and Brody middle schools.

State of play: Multiple street and signal upgrades near schools have been made or are planned following the April hit-and-run death of 14-year-old East High School student Ema Cardenas.

School speed zones have also been redefined to reduce speed limits around facilities like stadiums or practice fields.

What's next: If approved, the latest signal projects will be completed this summer.