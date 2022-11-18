30 mins ago - News
More school HAWK crossings planned in Des Moines
Crosswalks at four schools will be upgraded with HAWK signals under a $600,000 plan that goes before the Des Moines City Council Monday.
- They are flashing light systems that alert motorists when pedestrians are about to cross.
- They'll be located at River Woods Elementary as well as at Harding, Merrill and Brody middle schools.
State of play: Multiple street and signal upgrades near schools have been made or are planned following the April hit-and-run death of 14-year-old East High School student Ema Cardenas.
- School speed zones have also been redefined to reduce speed limits around facilities like stadiums or practice fields.
What's next: If approved, the latest signal projects will be completed this summer.
