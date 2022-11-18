30 mins ago - News

More school HAWK crossings planned in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a crosswalk in Des Moines.

This crosswalk at Brody Middle School is among those that would be upgraded under a plan that goes before the DSM City Council Monday. It was also the answer to the latest "Where's Jason" question. Axios reader Amanda Brown won yesteday's contest. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Crosswalks at four schools will be upgraded with HAWK signals under a $600,000 plan that goes before the Des Moines City Council Monday.

  • They are flashing light systems that alert motorists when pedestrians are about to cross.
  • They'll be located at River Woods Elementary as well as at Harding, Merrill and Brody middle schools.

State of play: Multiple street and signal upgrades near schools have been made or are planned following the April hit-and-run death of 14-year-old East High School student Ema Cardenas.

  • School speed zones have also been redefined to reduce speed limits around facilities like stadiums or practice fields.

What's next: If approved, the latest signal projects will be completed this summer.

