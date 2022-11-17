Iowa is one of the country's biggest butter buyers

Data: Instacart; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer/Axios

Here's some spreadable news: Iowa is the third biggest butter buyer in the country, trailing margarine-ally behind Vermont and West Virginia.

Driving the news: Iowa Instacart users purchased an average of 10.1 ounces of butter per order, or a little over two sticks, according to 2021 data from the grocery delivery service.

Why it "slathers": Butter is the real gold of this world and we sure know that. Look at the butter cow or deep-fried butter.

What's next: If you're looking for an easy, buttery treat to bring to Thanksgiving, here's one of Linh's favorites — brown-edged cookies.