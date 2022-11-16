"The Deco" building in Des Moines seeks a height waiver
A proposed residential and commercial building at the corner of 13th and Mulberry streets is seeking a waiver to downtown Des Moines' building height requirement.
- The request goes before the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission Thursday.
State of play: "The Deco" would be five stories, constructed on a vacant lot across the street from the Central Fire Station.
- It's part of a $22.7 million tw0-phase project that includes renovation of the adjacent Iowa Ford Tractor building, which is where the former H.B Leiserowitz photo equipment store was located.
Driving the news: A U-shaped section of The Deco would be just one story — below the area's three-story requirement — to create an elevated, internal courtyard for its 81 apartments.
- Staffers with the city's zoning commission say the proposal generally conforms with downtown building requirements and recommend the design's approval.
Of note: Last month, the Des Moines City Council approved nearly $6 million in tax incentives for the project proposed by Green Acre Development, a South Dakota company.
