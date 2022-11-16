"The Deco" building in Des Moines seeks a height waiver

The Deco would be constructed at 1301 Mulberry St. in downtown Des Moines. Rendering courtesy of Schemmer via the city of DSM

A proposed residential and commercial building at the corner of 13th and Mulberry streets is seeking a waiver to downtown Des Moines' building height requirement.

The request goes before the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission Thursday.

State of play: "The Deco" would be five stories, constructed on a vacant lot across the street from the Central Fire Station.

It's part of a $22.7 million tw0-phase project that includes renovation of the adjacent Iowa Ford Tractor building, which is where the former H.B Leiserowitz photo equipment store was located.

Driving the news: A U-shaped section of The Deco would be just one story — below the area's three-story requirement — to create an elevated, internal courtyard for its 81 apartments.

Staffers with the city's zoning commission say the proposal generally conforms with downtown building requirements and recommend the design's approval.

Of note: Last month, the Des Moines City Council approved nearly $6 million in tax incentives for the project proposed by Green Acre Development, a South Dakota company.