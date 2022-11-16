1 hour ago - Business

"The Deco" building in Des Moines seeks a height waiver

Jason Clayworth
A drawing of The Deco.

The Deco would be constructed at 1301 Mulberry St. in downtown Des Moines. Rendering courtesy of Schemmer via the city of DSM

A proposed residential and commercial building at the corner of 13th and Mulberry streets is seeking a waiver to downtown Des Moines' building height requirement.

  • The request goes before the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission Thursday.

State of play: "The Deco" would be five stories, constructed on a vacant lot across the street from the Central Fire Station.

  • It's part of a $22.7 million tw0-phase project that includes renovation of the adjacent Iowa Ford Tractor building, which is where the former H.B Leiserowitz photo equipment store was located.

Driving the news: A U-shaped section of The Deco would be just one story — below the area's three-story requirement — to create an elevated, internal courtyard for its 81 apartments.

Of note: Last month, the Des Moines City Council approved nearly $6 million in tax incentives for the project proposed by Green Acre Development, a South Dakota company.

A photo of a vacant lot in Des Moines.
The Deco would be constructed on this site across the street from DSM's Central Fire Station. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more