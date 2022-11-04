Divine Times Vintage store opens in Highland Park

Jerrica Yasumura (left) and some of the items on sale (right). Photos courtesy of Divine Times Vintage

Step back into the 60s and 70s at Highland Park's newest store, Divine Times Vintage.

Driving the news: Owner Jerrica Yasumura is opening her new shop today, showcasing everything from groovy furniture to second-hand clothing.

How it started: Growing up in Des Moines, Yasumura had an affinity for "hippie culture" and loved "That 70s Show" and "Dazed and Confused."

Combine that with her family's passion for thrifting on the weekends and she became an expert at curating old-school pieces.

Now in her adulthood, Yasumura decided to quit her corporate job at the end of 2020 and put all of her time into vintage.

What you'll find: Knick-knacks, larger furniture pieces, racks of clothing and a rotating cast of vendors.

Where to find it: Friday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, Sunday 12-4pm, 521 Euclid Ave. Des Moines.