Divine Times Vintage store opens in Highland Park
Step back into the 60s and 70s at Highland Park's newest store, Divine Times Vintage.
Driving the news: Owner Jerrica Yasumura is opening her new shop today, showcasing everything from groovy furniture to second-hand clothing.
How it started: Growing up in Des Moines, Yasumura had an affinity for "hippie culture" and loved "That 70s Show" and "Dazed and Confused."
- Combine that with her family's passion for thrifting on the weekends and she became an expert at curating old-school pieces.
Now in her adulthood, Yasumura decided to quit her corporate job at the end of 2020 and put all of her time into vintage.
What you'll find: Knick-knacks, larger furniture pieces, racks of clothing and a rotating cast of vendors.
Where to find it: Friday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, Sunday 12-4pm, 521 Euclid Ave. Des Moines.
