The former Wesley House will move from Drake University to Des Moines’ Sherman Hill neighborhood under a plan approved last week by the Des Moines Historic Preservation Commission.

Catch up fast: The home was a meeting place run by the United Methodist Church for more than 50 years for people affected by social injustices and trauma.

It closed earlier this year due to a lack of funding, the group wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post.

State of play: Multiple homes on or adjacent to University Avenue have been relocated in the last five years for Drake projects that include the expansion of the Harkin Institute and a new Broadlawns clinic.

The Wesley House needed significant repairs and was deemed unusable for student programming, Drake spokesperson Ashton Hockman told Axios.

What’s happening: Drake worked with neighborhood leaders to save the home and is providing a grant in the amount of what demolition might have cost to help offset relocation expenses, Hockman said.

It’ll be moved to a vacant lot at 1917 Center Street and renovated in coming months.

There are currently no redevelopment plans for the University Avenue site, Hockman said.

Of note: Sherman Hill will be the 122-year-old home’s third location.

It was originally located on a corner lot at Carpenter and 28th Street, according to city records.