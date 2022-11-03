Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a campaign event for Senate candidate Sen. Joni Ernst on October 31, 2020 in Davenport. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."

— Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.

Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.

In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."

Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.

What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.