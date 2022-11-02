HubSpot along Des Moines' Riverwalk will reopen for daily rentals

2 hours ago - News

The former Riverwalk Hub restaurant will reopen as a private event space for next year, Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page told Axios Tuesday.

Catch up fast: The glass-enclosed facility, commonly referenced as the HubSpot, was constructed in 2006 as part of the Principal Riverwalk in downtown.

What's happening: Some new furniture and light renovations for extended counter space will be completed in coming months, Page said.

  • Rentals will begin around May 1 and can accommodate up to 100 people.

Details: The parks staff is recommending daily rental fees between $210 and $315.

  • Rental times would be between 10am and 9pm.

Of note: The city has high demand for enclosed event space, Page said.

  • The Ding Darling Shelter at Birdland Park, which is about the same size as the HubSpot, was rented 121 times last year, he said.
