HubSpot along Des Moines' Riverwalk will reopen for daily rentals

The former Riverwalk Hub restaurant will reopen as a private event space for next year, Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page told Axios Tuesday.

Catch up fast: The glass-enclosed facility, commonly referenced as the HubSpot, was constructed in 2006 as part of the Principal Riverwalk in downtown.

It was the longtime location for the restaurant, which closed in June after its operators terminated the lease.

What's happening: Some new furniture and light renovations for extended counter space will be completed in coming months, Page said.

Rentals will begin around May 1 and can accommodate up to 100 people.

Details: The parks staff is recommending daily rental fees between $210 and $315.

Rental times would be between 10am and 9pm.

Of note: The city has high demand for enclosed event space, Page said.