Hinterland Music Festival announces 2023 lineup

The Hinterland 2023 lineup is bringing back some old faces while introducing some new, prominent indie bands to the St. Charles' festival.

It'll run from Aug. 4-6.

Driving the news: Next year's lineup was announced Tuesday and ticket sales start Friday at 10am. The waiting room for tickets opens at 9am.

You can also sign up for the presale which happens tomorrow at 10am.

What they're saying: Sam Summers, the owner of Hinterland, Wooly's and Val Air Ballroom said this year's lineup is back to three days.

He extended it to four last year to accommodate Billy Strings.

The headliners:

Bon Iver: Summers' has tried to get the moody folk artist to Hinterland "since the beginning" but scheduling never lined up right, he said.

This year, Bon Iver was the first artist he started trying to book this year and the first one to lock in. "That's the one I'm looking forward to the most," Summers said.

Zach Bryan: The festival has a long history with the singer after Bryan held one of his early-career shows at Hinterland in 2021.

Now, he is no stranger to Iowa, playing a show for 13,000 people in Council Bluffs this fall. He'll return as a headliner during the Saturday show.

Maggie Rogers: Expect this to be an award-winning year for Rogers, Summers said, who just dropped her second album, "Surrender," in July. Rogers played at Hinterland in 2019 and this time will play on Sunday.