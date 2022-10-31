Here are Des Moines' haunted places

Data: Tim Renner via Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

It's Halloween and if you're looking for a "real" haunted place to visit today we've got you covered.

State of play: There are nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the United States that were collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal website The Shadowlands.

Zoom in: Here in Des Moines, some of our most popular locations have some alleged paranormal activity.