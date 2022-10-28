Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops

Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.

What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.

They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.

Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.

They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.

Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.

Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.