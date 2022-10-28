Inflated candy prices are what's scary this Halloween

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you're passing out candy this Beggars Night, expect to see extra-inflated candy prices, said Anne Villamil, an economics professor at the University of Iowa.

Driving the news: Everything at the grocery store is costing us a little extra.

But candy is suffering from an even higher inflation rate than what we're generally experiencing, Villamil said.

By the numbers: Candy prices jumped 13% in comparison to last year, the largest one-year jump ever recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Villamil said.

How it happened: Flour, sugar, milk and labor costs all contributed to the spike.

Yes, but: Halloween candy's elasticity, how much consumers are willing to pay, has also contributed to the increase.

Halloween comes just once a year, driving droves of people to the grocery store for fun-size bars. Outside of Halloween season, candy may settle down in costs.

Zoom in: Not all candy prices jumped equally. Mars has come under scrutiny for increasing the price of candies like Skittles and Starbursts at a higher level than its competitors.

The bottom line: The average house is expected to spend $100 on Halloween for candy, costumes and decorations this year, Villamil said.

But of course, it's all a choice.