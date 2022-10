Des Moines weekend plans: Halloween edition Oct. 28-29

Friday

๐Ÿฎ Celebrate the "Ray Way" and former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray. Enjoy Asian treats, Halloween fun, local vendors and performances for free at the downtown Asian Gardens from 5pm-7pm.

๐Ÿ”ช The Des Moines Science Center is holding its Mixology night, featuring a Murder Mystery theme from 6pm-9pm. Tickets are $20.

๐ŸŽƒ Bring the whole family for a Halloween event and haunted house at the First Unitarian Church of Des Moines from 6pm-8pm.

Saturday

๐Ÿ‘ธ Downtown farmers market goers are encouraged to wear costumes for the last outdoor event of the season. Costumed characters will also be walking around.

๐Ÿฅง Hang out with local bakers and makers with a Halloween twist during a pop-up at Peace Tree Brewing starting at 11am.