Des Moines weekend plans: Halloween edition Oct. 28-29

Friday

🏮 Celebrate the "Ray Way" and former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray. Enjoy Asian treats, Halloween fun, local vendors and performances for free at the downtown Asian Gardens from 5pm-7pm.

🔪 The Des Moines Science Center is holding its Mixology night, featuring a Murder Mystery theme from 6pm-9pm. Tickets are $20.

🎃 Bring the whole family for a Halloween event and haunted house at the First Unitarian Church of Des Moines from 6pm-8pm.

Saturday

👸 Downtown farmers market goers are encouraged to wear costumes for the last outdoor event of the season. Costumed characters will also be walking around.

🥧 Hang out with local bakers and makers with a Halloween twist during a pop-up at Peace Tree Brewing starting at 11am.