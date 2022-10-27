DART removes "ghost buses" from tracking system

"Ghost buses" were removed this month from a real-time bus tracking system used by Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART), spokesperson Erin Hockman tells Axios.

They are vehicles that are scheduled but not actually on the road due to issues like mechanical malfunctions.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of riders use the app every month and depend on its accuracy.

Catch up fast: DART launched the electronic trip planner in 2018, which uses GPS data to predict estimated bus arrivals.

Until this month, the system used a mix of both real-time and schedule times.

What's happening: At least one rider told Axios that they raised questions to DART officials early this month about ghost buses and issues linked with the system's reliability.

DART is now only using real-time data. The switch should make the system more reliable, Hockman said.

The big picture: DSM isn't the only public transit with a ghost problem.