37 mins ago - News

DART removes "ghost buses" from tracking system

Jason Clayworth
DART station

DART station in downtown Des Moines. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

"Ghost buses" were removed this month from a real-time bus tracking system used by Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART), spokesperson Erin Hockman tells Axios.

  • They are vehicles that are scheduled but not actually on the road due to issues like mechanical malfunctions.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of riders use the app every month and depend on its accuracy.

Catch up fast: DART launched the electronic trip planner in 2018, which uses GPS data to predict estimated bus arrivals.

  • Until this month, the system used a mix of both real-time and schedule times.

What's happening: At least one rider told Axios that they raised questions to DART officials early this month about ghost buses and issues linked with the system's reliability.

  • DART is now only using real-time data. The switch should make the system more reliable, Hockman said.

The big picture: DSM isn't the only public transit with a ghost problem.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more