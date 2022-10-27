DART removes "ghost buses" from tracking system
"Ghost buses" were removed this month from a real-time bus tracking system used by Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART), spokesperson Erin Hockman tells Axios.
- They are vehicles that are scheduled but not actually on the road due to issues like mechanical malfunctions.
Why it matters: Tens of thousands of riders use the app every month and depend on its accuracy.
Catch up fast: DART launched the electronic trip planner in 2018, which uses GPS data to predict estimated bus arrivals.
- Until this month, the system used a mix of both real-time and schedule times.
What's happening: At least one rider told Axios that they raised questions to DART officials early this month about ghost buses and issues linked with the system's reliability.
- DART is now only using real-time data. The switch should make the system more reliable, Hockman said.
The big picture: DSM isn't the only public transit with a ghost problem.
- They've also created big headaches in Chicago this year, the Sun Times reports.
