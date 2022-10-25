28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Ocha bubble tea opening second location in Ankeny

Linh Ta
Ocha owner and tea

Ocha owner Nishapat "Aom" Meesangkaew outside her new Ankeny location (left) and bubble tea from the Windsor Heights spot. Photos courtesy of Ocha

Ocha Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe is expanding into Ankeny in November at 802 SE Oralabor Road.

Driving the news: Nishapat "Aom" Meesangkaew wasn't sure how popular Ocha would be in 2020 when it was one of the few bubble tea spots in town.

  • She was nervous about opening during the pandemic, but after 100 people lined up on the first day, Aom's shop has continued to be a success.

Zoom in: Her new shop's menu will feature the same items as her location in Windsor Heights which includes flavors inspired by her home country of Thailand.

  • It will also include Japanese-inspired teas and dairy alternatives.
  • In the summer, she plans on introducing Bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

Our thought bubble: When I get tired of meeting friends for alcoholic drinks, bubble tea has been a fun alternative!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more