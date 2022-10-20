Iowa organizations team up to help Afghans gain residency
The University of Iowa, Drake University and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice are teaming together to create a one-stop shop to help Afghans in Iowa gain permanent residency.
Why it matters: The legal process to become a permanent resident in the U.S. is confusing and arduous.
- But if the Afghan nationals don't successfully navigate it, they could be deported back to Afghanistan, where their lives are at risk.
State of play: Many of the Afghans who came here in 2021 through "Operation Allies Welcome" faced threats of violence following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
- The U.S. military operation airlifted Afghan civilians who assisted America during the war and resettled them here.
Yes, but: While they got to come under temporary parole status, that only lasts one to two years.
- Though Congress has tried to create a path to residency, that bill has stalled, meaning more than 1,000 Afghans in Iowa are in limbo.
Zoom in: The new group, the Afghan Legal League of Iowa, known as "ALL Iowa," aims to provide legal services to Afghan nationals.
- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is providing $1.15 million over two years to help fund the project.
How it works: ALL Iowa's website provides educational resources and contact info of people who can help.
- Eventually, the goal is to have a help desk staffed with translators.
How you can help: The group is seeking pro-bono lawyers who are willing to be trained and assist with the residency process.
- Email them at [email protected]
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.