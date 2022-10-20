Iowa organizations team up to help Afghans gain residency

The University of Iowa, Drake University and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice are teaming together to create a one-stop shop to help Afghans in Iowa gain permanent residency.

Why it matters: The legal process to become a permanent resident in the U.S. is confusing and arduous.

But if the Afghan nationals don't successfully navigate it, they could be deported back to Afghanistan, where their lives are at risk.

State of play: Many of the Afghans who came here in 2021 through "Operation Allies Welcome" faced threats of violence following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The U.S. military operation airlifted Afghan civilians who assisted America during the war and resettled them here.

Yes, but: While they got to come under temporary parole status, that only lasts one to two years.

Though Congress has tried to create a path to residency, that bill has stalled, meaning more than 1,000 Afghans in Iowa are in limbo.

Zoom in: The new group, the Afghan Legal League of Iowa, known as "ALL Iowa," aims to provide legal services to Afghan nationals.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is providing $1.15 million over two years to help fund the project.

How it works: ALL Iowa's website provides educational resources and contact info of people who can help.

Eventually, the goal is to have a help desk staffed with translators.

How you can help: The group is seeking pro-bono lawyers who are willing to be trained and assist with the residency process.