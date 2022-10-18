Drake University sets a new overload policy for undergrads
Drake University will charge an overload fee for students who exceed full-time status by taking special January classes, starting in 2024, The Times-Delphic reports.
- The undergraduate overload fee is currently $1,271 for each credit hour.
Why it matters: It could add to the cost of an education or discourage students from taking the special classes, The TD reports.
Catch up fast: Drake's J-Term are three-week courses offered in January before the spring semester officially begins.
- The classes are often ones that are difficult to fit into a regular semester and weren't previously billed to students who exceeded 18 credits hours in a semester by taking them.
State of play: A new billing procedure will count the courses towards the spring semester.
- Drake was not covering all its costs to teach the courses by excluding the credits from its overload fee structure, Drake's CFO Adam Voigts told the TD.
Of note: Iowa's three regent universities — University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Iowa — do not charge overload fees, Josh Lehman, a spokesperson for the regents tells Axios.
- Grandview University, which is also in DSM, charges $752 for each undergraduate overload credit hour, spokesperson Rachelle Mitchell told Axios.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.