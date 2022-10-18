Drake University sets a new overload policy for undergrads

Drake University will charge an overload fee for students who exceed full-time status by taking special January classes, starting in 2024, The Times-Delphic reports.

The undergraduate overload fee is currently $1,271 for each credit hour.

Why it matters: It could add to the cost of an education or discourage students from taking the special classes, The TD reports.

Catch up fast: Drake's J-Term are three-week courses offered in January before the spring semester officially begins.

The classes are often ones that are difficult to fit into a regular semester and weren't previously billed to students who exceeded 18 credits hours in a semester by taking them.

State of play: A new billing procedure will count the courses towards the spring semester.

Drake was not covering all its costs to teach the courses by excluding the credits from its overload fee structure, Drake's CFO Adam Voigts told the TD.

Of note: Iowa's three regent universities — University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Iowa — do not charge overload fees, Josh Lehman, a spokesperson for the regents tells Axios.