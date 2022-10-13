Owner of Beaverdale staple Cooney's Tavern retires

Brian Cooney, the owner of the Beaverdale staple Cooney's tavern, is retiring and handing over the bar to a longtime customer, according to a Facebook post.

Driving the news: Cooney has owned the bar for nearly 40 years. Now, it'll be upt to Joe Leinen to run. Leinen has worked at Racoon River Brewing, Exile and Beer Styles.

What they're saying: "With the satisfaction of knowing he's built a successful business there comes a time to ease away from the business and let the next generation carry on the tradition. It isn't called retirement if you plan to be available for a few hours each week — let's call it time management," the post reads.

🍺 Our thought bubble: Cheers to you, Brian!