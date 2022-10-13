Hana Ramen and Sushi expands into new Waukee restaurant

The owner of Hana Ramen Sushi in West Des Moines has opened a second restaurant, "Ninja Sushi and Ramen" in Waukee.

Driving the news: Mandy Min wanted to bring more Asian and Japanese food to Waukee.

What you'll find: Lots of ramen choices, including tonkotsu, chicken, vegetarian and miso soup bases.

Customers can pick between char siu, seafood, veggie, pork katsu, chicken katsu and shrimp tempura ramen.

There are also plenty of traditional and specialty sushi rolls, udon, japanese rice entrees and street food like Takoyaki and Yakitori.

The intrigue: Min's goal was to have meals available for everyone's dietary needs — including vegan and keto-friendly sushi rolls.

When to visit: Mon.-Thurs. 11am-10pm, Fri.-Sat. 11am-10:30 and Sun. noon-9pm. Located at 765 SE Alice's Road, Waukee.