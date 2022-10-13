25 mins ago - Food and Drink
Hana Ramen and Sushi expands into new Waukee restaurant
The owner of Hana Ramen Sushi in West Des Moines has opened a second restaurant, "Ninja Sushi and Ramen" in Waukee.
Driving the news: Mandy Min wanted to bring more Asian and Japanese food to Waukee.
What you'll find: Lots of ramen choices, including tonkotsu, chicken, vegetarian and miso soup bases.
- Customers can pick between char siu, seafood, veggie, pork katsu, chicken katsu and shrimp tempura ramen.
- There are also plenty of traditional and specialty sushi rolls, udon, japanese rice entrees and street food like Takoyaki and Yakitori.
The intrigue: Min's goal was to have meals available for everyone's dietary needs — including vegan and keto-friendly sushi rolls.
When to visit: Mon.-Thurs. 11am-10pm, Fri.-Sat. 11am-10:30 and Sun. noon-9pm. Located at 765 SE Alice's Road, Waukee.
