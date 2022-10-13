Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback

A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.

St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.

Why it matters: The Fifth is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.

The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.

Catch up fast: The project began in 2016 as a smaller plan on the nearby and former Younkers site.

A series of financial and development decisions by Des Moines-based Blackbird Investments transitioned the project to its current site and iteration.

DSM terminated a development agreement for the project in 2020 following legal issues with an associated 11-story parking garage that opened last year and is now owned by the city.

State of play: Blackbird is transitioning the project to St. Joseph's Group, said Teeling, who is also president of Blackbird Investments, the owner of the property.

A nonprofit affordable housing group is being formed that would ultimately own and manage the property.

Driving the news: Developers would like Des Moines, Polk County and state government officials to help them secure portions of another $35 million for the project — possibly using some federal pandemic relief funds allocated for housing.

Tentative agreements could go before the city council as early as next month, Teeling said.

Reality check: Teeling's timeline for council action might be a bit optimistic.

The city is discussing preliminary terms with the group but it is premature to commit to a timeline, deputy city manager Matt Anderson told Axios Wednesday.

The Fifth will remain status quo until litigation linked with the parking garage concludes, Anderson said.

Of note: A previous development plan will generally be followed although amenities like a pool on the top floor are still under review, Teeling said.

The previous plan included 336 mixed-income units and 25,000 square feet of retail or commercial space.