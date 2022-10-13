Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback
A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.
- St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.
Why it matters: The Fifth is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.
- The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.
Catch up fast: The project began in 2016 as a smaller plan on the nearby and former Younkers site.
- A series of financial and development decisions by Des Moines-based Blackbird Investments transitioned the project to its current site and iteration.
- DSM terminated a development agreement for the project in 2020 following legal issues with an associated 11-story parking garage that opened last year and is now owned by the city.
State of play: Blackbird is transitioning the project to St. Joseph's Group, said Teeling, who is also president of Blackbird Investments, the owner of the property.
- A nonprofit affordable housing group is being formed that would ultimately own and manage the property.
Driving the news: Developers would like Des Moines, Polk County and state government officials to help them secure portions of another $35 million for the project — possibly using some federal pandemic relief funds allocated for housing.
- Tentative agreements could go before the city council as early as next month, Teeling said.
Reality check: Teeling's timeline for council action might be a bit optimistic.
- The city is discussing preliminary terms with the group but it is premature to commit to a timeline, deputy city manager Matt Anderson told Axios Wednesday.
- The Fifth will remain status quo until litigation linked with the parking garage concludes, Anderson said.
Of note: A previous development plan will generally be followed although amenities like a pool on the top floor are still under review, Teeling said.
- The previous plan included 336 mixed-income units and 25,000 square feet of retail or commercial space.
