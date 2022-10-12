Chippy's, new British-themed store, opening in Ankeny

A Queen Elizabeth display at Chippy's Omaha (left) and imported British candies at Chippy's Lincoln (right). Photos courtesy of Chippy's.

If you want a jolly good taste of Britain here in the metro — stop by Chippy's, Ankeny's newest British-themed store.

Driving the news: The Omaha-based store is opening on Oct. 22.

How it started: Owner Glenn Greet came to the United States 20 years ago from North Yorkshire in England, but found he was missing tastes and gifts from home.

Greet, who lives in Nebraska, started Chippy's as a way to introduce British imports to the Midwest, while also offering nostalgic tastes to people who have visited or lived in the U.K.

What you'll find: Plenty of food, including imported chocolates, Cadbury Flakes, biscuits, crisps, frozen sausage rolls, lamb and kidney pies, white and black pudding and clotted cream.

There are also Brown Betty teapots, Great British Bake Off merch and plenty of official Harry Potter swag to browse through.

Grand opening: 10am to 6pm at 2310 Southeast Delaware Avenue in Ankeny.