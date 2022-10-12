2 hours ago - Business
Chippy's, new British-themed store, opening in Ankeny
If you want a jolly good taste of Britain here in the metro — stop by Chippy's, Ankeny's newest British-themed store.
Driving the news: The Omaha-based store is opening on Oct. 22.
How it started: Owner Glenn Greet came to the United States 20 years ago from North Yorkshire in England, but found he was missing tastes and gifts from home.
- Greet, who lives in Nebraska, started Chippy's as a way to introduce British imports to the Midwest, while also offering nostalgic tastes to people who have visited or lived in the U.K.
What you'll find: Plenty of food, including imported chocolates, Cadbury Flakes, biscuits, crisps, frozen sausage rolls, lamb and kidney pies, white and black pudding and clotted cream.
- There are also Brown Betty teapots, Great British Bake Off merch and plenty of official Harry Potter swag to browse through.
Grand opening: 10am to 6pm at 2310 Southeast Delaware Avenue in Ankeny.
