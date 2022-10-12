2 hours ago - Business

Chippy's, new British-themed store, opening in Ankeny

Items from Chippy's

A Queen Elizabeth display at Chippy's Omaha (left) and imported British candies at Chippy's Lincoln (right). Photos courtesy of Chippy's.

If you want a jolly good taste of Britain here in the metro — stop by Chippy's, Ankeny's newest British-themed store.

Driving the news: The Omaha-based store is opening on Oct. 22.

How it started: Owner Glenn Greet came to the United States 20 years ago from North Yorkshire in England, but found he was missing tastes and gifts from home.

  • Greet, who lives in Nebraska, started Chippy's as a way to introduce British imports to the Midwest, while also offering nostalgic tastes to people who have visited or lived in the U.K.

What you'll find: Plenty of food, including imported chocolates, Cadbury Flakes, biscuits, crisps, frozen sausage rolls, lamb and kidney pies, white and black pudding and clotted cream.

  • There are also Brown Betty teapots, Great British Bake Off merch and plenty of official Harry Potter swag to browse through.

Grand opening: 10am to 6pm at 2310 Southeast Delaware Avenue in Ankeny.

