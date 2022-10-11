Des Moines school staffers paid $1,250 bonus

Nearly 4,300 Des Moines Public Schools staffers were paid a $1,250 retention bonus Friday, according to data provided to Axios.

At least 20 declined the money, which requires employees to stay on board until at least the end of the current school year.

Catch up fast: School staff shortages across the nation have intensified in recent years, including the DSM metro where hundreds of teachers resigned earlier this year.

To help, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced $1,000 bonuses in January for Iowa teachers who remain on the job through the 2022-23 school year, using federal pandemic relief funds.

The bonuses paid Friday are in addition to the state's incentive and were approved by the DMPS board in April.

Of note: DMPS is also paying $50,000 to about 60 teachers who are near retirement and agreed to stay through the current school year.

State of play: Base wages in the district increased 3.2% this year, below recent inflation rates.

The bonuses are important to help offset the difference and retain employees, Josh Brown, president of the Des Moines Education Association told Axios Monday.

Big picture: Other districts have also extended the state's retention incentives to more employees or provided more targeted bonuses to attract applicants including WDM, Ankeny and Johnston.