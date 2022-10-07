Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed

The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year.

What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year.

It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and water features, including a play fountain area, according to plans outlined before the city council this week.

Flashback: The runnel is one of the original features of the 13-acre park, which opened in 2006.

It runs between 12th and 13th streets, along Locust Street.

State of play: Iowa's weather is tough on water features and the runnel must either be paved over, rebuilt or redesigned, Ben Page, DSM parks and recreation director told Axios Thursday.

The redesign was chosen based on user feedback and the popularity of DSM's spraygrounds, he said.

Driving the news: The city council agreed this week to hire an engineering firm to design the new features.

Work is expected to begin next year and be completed by summer 2024.

What's next: Construction bids will be requested in coming months.