Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year.
What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year.
- It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and water features, including a play fountain area, according to plans outlined before the city council this week.
Flashback: The runnel is one of the original features of the 13-acre park, which opened in 2006.
- It runs between 12th and 13th streets, along Locust Street.
State of play: Iowa's weather is tough on water features and the runnel must either be paved over, rebuilt or redesigned, Ben Page, DSM parks and recreation director told Axios Thursday.
- The redesign was chosen based on user feedback and the popularity of DSM's spraygrounds, he said.
Driving the news: The city council agreed this week to hire an engineering firm to design the new features.
- Work is expected to begin next year and be completed by summer 2024.
What's next: Construction bids will be requested in coming months.
- DSM has budgeted $800,000 for the project.
