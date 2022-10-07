51 mins ago - News

Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a water runnel in Des Moines.
Limestones used in the water runnel will be repurposed for seating features. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year.

What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year.

  • It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and water features, including a play fountain area, according to plans outlined before the city council this week.

Flashback: The runnel is one of the original features of the 13-acre park, which opened in 2006.

  • It runs between 12th and 13th streets, along Locust Street.

State of play: Iowa's weather is tough on water features and the runnel must either be paved over, rebuilt or redesigned, Ben Page, DSM parks and recreation director told Axios Thursday.

  • The redesign was chosen based on user feedback and the popularity of DSM's spraygrounds, he said.

Driving the news: The city council agreed this week to hire an engineering firm to design the new features.

  • Work is expected to begin next year and be completed by summer 2024.

What's next: Construction bids will be requested in coming months.

  • DSM has budgeted $800,000 for the project.
