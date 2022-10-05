Bread & Puppet brings touring political show to Des Moines

Bread & Puppet — a political, non-profit theater company — is bringing its touring show of colorful puppets, brass music and pointed current events to Des Moines.

Driving the news: The Vermont-based puppeteering group is performing at Water Works Park at the Lauridsen Amphitheater Wednesday at 6pm.

The group was founded in 1963 and is historically known for their avant-garde art style and politically-themed shows, including anti-Vietnam War messaging and anti-nuclear power.

What to expect: "The Apocalypse Defiance Circus" will feature dancers, paper mâché tigers, loud brass music and visualizations of Des Moines. The performance will also have short acts that "speak to urgent questions of the day," said Joshua Krugman, a puppeteer.

Political topics include U.S. involvement in Latin America, the pandemic and LGBTQ rights internationally.

Of note: The show is appropriate for all ages, though it is not geared towards children and there are "frank discussions," about current events, Krugman said.

Details: Suggested donations are $10-$25 per person and people attending can bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.